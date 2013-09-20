BRIEF-NTPC Ltd commissions unit 2 of 250 MW of unit Bhartiya Rail Bijlee Co
* Says unit#2 of 250 MW of Bhartiya Rail Bijlee Company Limited (BRBCL-a subsidiary of NTPC Limited) has been commissioned
NEW DELHI, Sept 20 India's state-run trading firm PEC Ltd has cancelled a tender to import 18,000 tonnes of RBD palmolein, trade sources said on Friday but did not cite any reason.
PEC had floated the tender on Sept. 16.
PEC officials were not immediately available for comment. (Reporting by Ratnajyoti Dutta)
LONDON, April 4 The muted start to the second quarter continued on Tuesday as European shares edged up, helped by gains in oil-related stocks and miners, though weakness in the autos sector weighed.
* Says cyient collaborates with AMDOCS to implement geographical information system as part of Netlink Trust's project