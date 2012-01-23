Jan 23 State-run trading firm PEC has tendered to import 3,000 tonnes of Argentine crude, degummed soyoil for delivery till February.

The last date submission of bids is Jan. 27, the company said in a posting on its website.

www.peclimited.com/TDR%20D.09%20CDSO.pdf