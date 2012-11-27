NEW DELHI Nov 27 India's PEC Ltd has bought 8,000 tonnes of refined, bleached and deodorised (RBD) palmolein at $826 per tonne, two trade sources said on Tuesday, lower than the last known price paid by the state-owned trading company.

The sources said the cargoes would be delivered at the southern port of Chennai by Dec. 7 and the price included cost, insurance and freight.

PEC issued an import tender last week seeking 15,000 tonnes of the refined vegetable oil.

PEC is one of three state-run trading companies that regularly buys cooking oils for state governments for public distribution under welfare schemes. PEC bought the latest quantity on behalf of the southern Indian state of Tamil Nadu.

In September, PEC bought 10,500 tonnes of RBD palmolein at $1,016 per tonne for delivery by Sept. 12.

India, the world's top vegetable oil importer, buys mainly palm oils from Malaysia and Indonesia, and a small quantity of soyoil from Brazil and Argentina. (Reporting by Ratnajyoti Dutta; Editing by Jo Winterbottom)