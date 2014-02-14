NEW DELHI Feb 14 India's state-run trader PEC Ltd has received the highest bid at $270.5 per tonne in its wheat export tender, trade sources said on Friday, higher than the government's new floor price of $260 per tonne.

PEC issued the tender last month offering 100,000 tonnes of the grain from government warehouses for shipments from the west coast between Feb. 20 to March 19.

This tender is a part of the Indian government's plan to sell 2 million tonnes of the grain overseas until March. (Reporting by Ratnajyoti Dutta; Editing by Nidhi Verma)