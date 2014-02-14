Indian Sugar Prices-Mumbai - April 19, 2017
BANGALORE (Reuters) April 19 The following are daily sugar prices supplied by Indian based Mumbai Sugar Merchants Association Ltd. The prices are expressed in Indian Rupees per 100 Kilograms.
NEW DELHI Feb 14 India's state-run trader PEC Ltd has received the highest bid at $270.5 per tonne in its wheat export tender, trade sources said on Friday, higher than the government's new floor price of $260 per tonne.
PEC issued the tender last month offering 100,000 tonnes of the grain from government warehouses for shipments from the west coast between Feb. 20 to March 19.
This tender is a part of the Indian government's plan to sell 2 million tonnes of the grain overseas until March. (Reporting by Ratnajyoti Dutta; Editing by Nidhi Verma)
BANGALORE (Reuters) April 19 The following are daily sugar prices supplied by Indian based Mumbai Sugar Merchants Association Ltd. The prices are expressed in Indian Rupees per 100 Kilograms.
Rajkot Foodgrain Prices Open- April 19 Apr.19 Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a mixed trend, traders said Wednesday. * * FOOD GRAINS & PULSES * Jowar prices firmed up due to thin supply. * Tuar prices eased due to restricted demand from mills. Prices o