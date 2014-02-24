NEW DELHI Feb 24 India's state-run trader PEC Ltd has received the highest bid at $274.9 per tonne in its wheat export tender, trade sources said on Monday, much higher than the government's new floor price of $260 per tonne.

The trader received six bids for the global tender, said one of the sources.

On Feb. 10, PEC issued the tender offering 70,000 tonnes of the grain from government warehouses for shipments from the east coast between Feb. 28 to March 28.

The shipments are scheduled for delivery between Feb. 28 and March 28.

Earlier, state-run State Trading Corp. received the highest bid at $271.1 per tonne for its 110,000 tonne export tender from the west coast.

These tenders are part of the government's efforts to export 2 million tonnes of the grain via state traders until March 31. (Reporting by Ratnajyoti Dutta; editing by Malini Menon)