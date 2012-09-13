NEW DELHI, Sept 13 India's state-run PEC Ltd has received the highest bid at $316.01 per tonne from Agrocorp in its wheat export tender, trade sources said on Thursday, slightly higher than the $305.25 per tonne for a lower quantity in another state-run trader's tender.

Last month, PEC floated a tender to export 120,000 tonnes of milling wheat from Krishnapatnam port on the country's east coast, as part of the government's strategy to trim huge stocks at its warehouses. (Reporting by Nidhi Verma and Ratnajyoti Dutta; Editing by Jo Winterbottom)