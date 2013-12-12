NEW DELHI Dec 12 India's state-run trader PEC
Ltd has received the highest bid at $287 per tonne in its wheat
export tender offering 35,000 tonnes on the east coast, trade
sources said on Thursday, above the government's new floor price
of $260 per tonne.
The highest bid in its other tender, for 120,000 tonnes from
the west coast, came in at $285.41 per tonne.
PEC issued two tenders last month offering the grain from
government warehouses for shipments in January.
These tenders are part of the Indian government's plan to
sell 2 million tonnes of the grain overseas until March.
Earlier, state-run MMTC Ltd received the highest
bid at the same price, $283 a tonne, in another wheat export
tender offering 55,000 tonnes from government warehouses on the
west coast.
(Reporting by Ratnajyoti Dutta; editing by Mayank Bhardwaj)