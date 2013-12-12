* India expected to get attractive bids even in next round

By Ratnajyoti Dutta

NEW DELHI, Dec 12 Two Indian state-run traders received bids for wheat exports at prices above the government-set floor, trade sources said on Thursday, showing interest in purchases from the world's second-biggest wheat grower.

PEC Ltd and MMTC Ltd offered to sell a total of 210,000 tonnes in their latest export tenders as part of a government plan to allow overseas sales of 2 million tonnes by end-March.

PEC Ltd received the highest bid at $287 per tonne in a 35,000 tonne tender for shipment in January of supplies from the east coast. In another tender offering 120,000 tonnes from the west coast for shipment in January, PEC got the highest bid at $285.41 per tonne.

MMTC got the highest bid $283 a tonne in a tender offering 55,000 tonnes from the west coast for January shipment.

To make exports more attractive to the Middle East and neighbouring Bangladesh, India in October cut the floor price for the 2 million tonnes by $40 a tonne to $260.

Government-run warehouses are still overflowing, thanks to bumper harvests since 2007. India's wheat stocks stood at 31 million tonnes on Dec. 1, nearly three times the targeted level for end of the December quarter.

Last season, India exported nearly 4.5 million tonnes of wheat between August 2012 and March 2013.

Traders expect India to get good response in its next round of tenders.

"I see global interest in Indian wheat supplies remaining alive even for February shipments," said Tejinder Narang, an adviser at New Delhi-based trading company Emmsons International.

Traders said rival supplies from the Black Sea region were available at $285-$290 a tonne FoB, making Indian wheat attractive.

Last month, three government-backed traders, State Trading Corp., PEC and MMTC, sold a total of 340,000 tonnes via tenders, with PEC receiving the highest bid at $290 per tonne. (Editing by Mayank Bhardwaj and Jane Baird)