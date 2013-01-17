NEW DELHI Jan 17 Indian state trading company PEC has issued two global tenders to export 90,000 tonnes of milling wheat for shipment between Feb. 11 to March 10, statements on the company's website showed on Thursday.

The company would make available 55,000 tonnes at Karaikal port, while the remaining 35,000 tonnes would be offered at Vizag port, both located on the east coast of India.

The last date to bid for both the tenders is on Feb. 6.

The tenders form part of an ongoing federal government programme to cut huge wheat stocks, taking advantage of current high global grain prices. (Reporting by Ratnajyoti Dutta; editing by Malini Menon)