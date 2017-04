NEW DELHI Nov 20 Indian state-run trading company PEC has issued two global tenders offering to export a total of 155,000 tonnes of wheat for shipment by Jan. 25, statements on the company's website showed on Wednesday.

The company will make available 120,000 tonnes at Kandla port on the western coast, while the remaining 35,000 tonnes will be offered at Vizag port on the east coast.

The last date to bid for both the tenders is Dec. 12. (Reporting by Ratnajyoti Dutta and Siddesh Mayenkar; Editing by Frank Jack Daniel)