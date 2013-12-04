MUMBAI Dec 4 India will allow a portion of the
country's $80 billion in employee pensions to be invested in a
wider array of debt, including short-term bills, in a bid to
boost returns and further develop domestic bond markets.
Fund managers handling money on behalf of the Employees'
Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) will also be given more
flexibility to invest in corporate bonds, according to new rules
from the Labour Ministry marking the first overhaul of
investment rules in a decade.
The rules have been posted in the Labour Ministry's web site
but had not been widely publicised until analysts this week
started circulating notes about the changes. The EPFO board
would need to approve the changes before they become official.
The EPFO oversees the pensions of around 85 million public
and private sector employees across India. It previously allowed
fund managers handling its funds to invest only in government
bonds and higher-rated corporate debt.
India Life Capital, a private asset manager, said the
relaxed rules on investments could increase returns by 10 to 20
percentage points annually.
"The new investment regulation marks a policy break from the
past by not just introducing a range of financial instruments to
the fund managers of PF (provident fund) trusts, but also
letting fund managers decide on strategic asset allocation and
ranges," India Life Capital said in a note.
According to the new guidelines, the government will now
allow up to 5 percent of total pension funds to be invested in
money markets, including in treasury bills.
India also relaxed rules on corporate bond investments,
allowing up to 55 percent of pension funds to be invested in
debt issued by companies, banks and state-run financial firms.
Previously, the government allowed EPFO money managers to
invest up to 30 percent of funds in debt of only state-run
companies.
The government will also allow up to 55 percent of the
pension funds to be invested in a newly merged category
comprising government and state bonds. Previously, managers had
to deploy 25 percent of EPFO funds into government bonds and 15
percent into state bonds.
However, India has not yet allowed the EPFO funds to be
invested into equities.
($1 = 62.3575 Indian rupees)
(Reporting by Archana Narayanan; Writing by Subhadip Sircar;
Editing by Kim Coghill)