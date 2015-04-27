(The author is a Reuters Breakingviews columnist. The opinions
expressed are his own.)
By Andy Mukherjee
SINGAPORE, April 27 (Reuters Breakingviews) - India's
workers will soon have a part of their nest eggs in stocks. A
similar portfolio shift by Japan's retirement funds has played a
big role in pushing that country's Nikkei stock market index to
a 15-year high. The Indian version, however, is too modest to
boost investor sentiment. A bolder embrace of equity culture
will require overcoming trade unions' deep mistrust of markets.
The state-run Employees' Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO)
recently decided to invest 5 percent of its estimated 8 trillion
rupees ($125 billion) of assets in exchange-traded funds. That
target, which will be reached by March 2016, would see $6.25
billion flow into Indian equities over the next year.
Though the decision to invest in stocks is significant, the
shift is not bold enough to make much impact on the overall
market. The EPFO's planned purchases are equivalent to 0.4
percent of the Indian stock market's total capitalisation.
Contrast that with Japan, where social security funds led by the
Government Pension Investment Fund (GPIF), boosted their equity
holdings by 14.5 trillion yen ($122 billion) between end of 2012
and 2014. That's about 2.5 percent of the value of shares listed
on the Tokyo stock exchange.
The Indian finance ministry wants the labour ministry to be
more adventurous, but the trade union representatives on the
EPFO's board of trustees want assured, high returns on
government securities. Risk is anathema to them.
That creates a lopsided market. Foreign institutional
investors have poured more than $18 billion into Indian stocks
over the last 12 months - about three times the EPFO's planned
outlay. The result is that managers of California public
employees' retirement savings have greater access to the booming
Indian stock market than India has allowed its own workers.
It's time to correct the imbalance. Japan's ageing
population desires the safety of low-yielding bonds in an
environment of perpetually low inflation. But living standards
in India are rising rapidly. The country's relatively young
workforce could be in trouble if it doesn't accumulate enough
wealth to afford a decent retirement. India's pension system has
a strong case for embracing the equity culture. A little more
ardour for the stock market would be quite healthy.
CONTEXT NEWS
- The Indian government has decided to allow the state-run
Employees' Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) to invest 5
percent of its assets in exchange-traded funds, Labour Secretary
Shankar Aggarwal told reporters on April 24, according to the
Press Trust of India.
- "We will begin by 1 percent and go up to 5 percent by the
end of this financial year," Aggarwal said. India's fiscal year
runs from April 1 through March 31.
- The provident fund, into which employers and employees
contribute every month, had 6.3 trillion rupees in assets on
March 31, 2013, according to its last annual report, and is
growing by 16 percent a year.
- The fund's size is currently estimated at 8 trillion
rupees ($125 billion), according to media reports.
- The finance ministry had earlier asked the labour ministry
to allocate up to 15 percent of its investible resources to
equity. A 5 percent allocation to equities would translate to
$6.25 billion of investment in stocks by the EPFO over the next
year. That's equivalent to about 0.4 percent of the present
value of shares listed on the National Stock Exchange.
- The 80 million-member EPFO was the world's ninth largest
manager of social security funds by assets in 2012, according to
Reuters. Japan's Government Pension Investment Fund (GPIF) is
the biggest. Japan's social security funds, led by GPIF, boosted
their equity holdings by 14.5 trillion yen ($122 billion)
between 2012 and 2014, according to the Bank of Japan's data.
That's about 2.5 percent of the value of shares listed on the
Tokyo stock exchange.
