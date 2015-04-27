(The author is a Reuters Breakingviews columnist. The opinions expressed are his own.)

By Andy Mukherjee

SINGAPORE, April 27 (Reuters Breakingviews) - India's workers will soon have a part of their nest eggs in stocks. A similar portfolio shift by Japan's retirement funds has played a big role in pushing that country's Nikkei stock market index to a 15-year high. The Indian version, however, is too modest to boost investor sentiment. A bolder embrace of equity culture will require overcoming trade unions' deep mistrust of markets.

The state-run Employees' Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) recently decided to invest 5 percent of its estimated 8 trillion rupees ($125 billion) of assets in exchange-traded funds. That target, which will be reached by March 2016, would see $6.25 billion flow into Indian equities over the next year.

Though the decision to invest in stocks is significant, the shift is not bold enough to make much impact on the overall market. The EPFO's planned purchases are equivalent to 0.4 percent of the Indian stock market's total capitalisation. Contrast that with Japan, where social security funds led by the Government Pension Investment Fund (GPIF), boosted their equity holdings by 14.5 trillion yen ($122 billion) between end of 2012 and 2014. That's about 2.5 percent of the value of shares listed on the Tokyo stock exchange.

The Indian finance ministry wants the labour ministry to be more adventurous, but the trade union representatives on the EPFO's board of trustees want assured, high returns on government securities. Risk is anathema to them.

That creates a lopsided market. Foreign institutional investors have poured more than $18 billion into Indian stocks over the last 12 months - about three times the EPFO's planned outlay. The result is that managers of California public employees' retirement savings have greater access to the booming Indian stock market than India has allowed its own workers.

It's time to correct the imbalance. Japan's ageing population desires the safety of low-yielding bonds in an environment of perpetually low inflation. But living standards in India are rising rapidly. The country's relatively young workforce could be in trouble if it doesn't accumulate enough wealth to afford a decent retirement. India's pension system has a strong case for embracing the equity culture. A little more ardour for the stock market would be quite healthy.

twitter.com/andymukherjee70

CONTEXT NEWS

- The Indian government has decided to allow the state-run Employees' Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) to invest 5 percent of its assets in exchange-traded funds, Labour Secretary Shankar Aggarwal told reporters on April 24, according to the Press Trust of India.

- "We will begin by 1 percent and go up to 5 percent by the end of this financial year," Aggarwal said. India's fiscal year runs from April 1 through March 31.

- The provident fund, into which employers and employees contribute every month, had 6.3 trillion rupees in assets on March 31, 2013, according to its last annual report, and is growing by 16 percent a year.

- The fund's size is currently estimated at 8 trillion rupees ($125 billion), according to media reports.

- The finance ministry had earlier asked the labour ministry to allocate up to 15 percent of its investible resources to equity. A 5 percent allocation to equities would translate to $6.25 billion of investment in stocks by the EPFO over the next year. That's equivalent to about 0.4 percent of the present value of shares listed on the National Stock Exchange.

- The 80 million-member EPFO was the world's ninth largest manager of social security funds by assets in 2012, according to Reuters. Japan's Government Pension Investment Fund (GPIF) is the biggest. Japan's social security funds, led by GPIF, boosted their equity holdings by 14.5 trillion yen ($122 billion) between 2012 and 2014, according to the Bank of Japan's data. That's about 2.5 percent of the value of shares listed on the Tokyo stock exchange.

- EPFO annual report: bit.ly/1DAUYeF

- Reuters: Interview - EPFO chief urges green light to buy stocks

RELATED COLUMNS

More juice left

- For previous columns by the author, Reuters customers can click on (Editing by Peter Thal Larsen and Katrina Hamlin; twitter.com/andymukherjee70)