* Minister - 1 pct of investment in July will be in ETFs
* Some unions support change, others have apprehension
* Government missed a domestic bull run - analysts
* Lower debt yields to hit fund's returns this year -
official
By Manoj Kumar
NEW DELHI, June 25 India's state social security
and pension fund, undeterred by trade union resistance, will
start investing in equity markets next month, the labour
minister said, part of a broader push by Prime Minister Narendra
Modi to move away from socialist ways rooted in decades-old
labour laws.
With more than $100 billion of assets from some 80 million
members, the Employees' Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) is
one of the world's largest. It will begin by investing in Indian
exchange traded funds, with the goal of earning higher returns.
"We are starting with 1 percent in July and by the end of
this (fiscal) year it will go up to 5 percent" of annual
investments, Labour Minister Bandaru Dattatreya told Reuters in
an interview late on Wednesday.
India's fiscal year ends March 31.
Dealers in Mumbai said news of the imminent entrance of EPFO
into equity funds helped the and stock markets on
Thursday, which closed at a one-month high led by a rally in
housing stocks.
The investment in equity instruments was approved by the
government in April, but the timing had not previously been
known.
An EPFO official said the fund annually invested nearly 1
trillion rupees ($15.72 billion), out of which it could put
nearly 50 billion rupees ($785.95 million) into equities between
July and March.
On average, foreign funds have put about $1 billion a month
into Indian shares over the past two years.
LABOUR REFORM
Appointed by Modi last November, the soft-spoken Dattatreya,
68, has convinced some trade unions that the benefits of
investing in stocks are greater than the risks. Others remain
wary.
To win support for this and other politically unpopular
labour reforms, Modi has agreed to make it easier for casual
workers to enter EPFO, a move opposed by some businesses who
will have to contribute more.
The moves are part of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's agenda
to reform Asia's third largest economy.
The new rules allowing EPFO to invest in shares may also
help Modi hit an ambitious target of raising nearly $11 billion
through selling stakes in state-run firms and minority stakes in
private companies this fiscal year, a senior government official
said.
In the past, the government has nudged state-run Life
Insurance Corp of India to buy its assets when market interest
is low, a model that could be replicated with EPFO, the official
said.
Dattatreya said the fund could increase equity exposure to
15 percent of annual investments over the next few years. At
current investment rates, that would be about $2.5 billion a
year.
Until now, EPFO's market exposure was limited to government
and corporate bonds. It earned a return of 9.22 percent on its
investments last fiscal year, and paid 8.75 percent to its
subscribers.
A MISSED BULL-RUN
But with debt yields falling, returns are likely to be
"much, much more moderate" this year, a senior EPFO official
said.
Some market experts said EPFO has missed a bull-run in
domestic stock markets and the decision to put a fraction of its
funds in equities will not have much impact on returns or on the
market.
India's NSE index has fallen nearly 12 percent since
a record high in March as slow progress on reforms and worries
over retrospective taxes have spurred net foreign outflows.
"For any meaningful impact in the market and to get good
returns, ideally EPFO should invest at least quarter of its
funds for a duration of 10-15 years in active equity funds,"
said Gautam Sinha Roy, a fund manager at Mumbai-based Motilal
Oswal Asset Management.
Defending the caution, Dattatreya said the government did
not want to take much risk for workers.
"Trade unions have apprehensions. They need to have an open
mind as we are making efforts in the interest of workers," he
said.
(Reporting by Manoj Kumar; Editing by Frank Jack Daniel and
Richard Borsuk)