BRIEF-India's Duncan Engineering March-qtr loss narrows
* March quarter net loss 12.4 million rupees versus loss 46.5 million rupees year ago
NEW DELHI, March 8 India has withdrawn a budget proposal to tax pension fund withdrawals, Finance Minister Arun Jaitley told lawmakers on Tuesday in parliament after an outcry by salaried workers.
Last month, Jaitley proposed taxing lump-sum withdrawals exceeding 40 percent of an individual's retirement pot in the Employees' Provident Fund (EPF), unless the sum is reinvested in a pension product such as an annuity.
At present, withdrawal from the EPF is entirely tax-free. (Reporting by Rajesh Kumar Singh; Editing by Douglas Busvine)
