By Rajendra Jadhav and Jo Winterbottom
MUMBAI/NEW DELHI, July 28 Nearly a decade ago,
the Indian government ruled out a ban on the production and use
of monocrotophos, the highly toxic pesticide that killed 23
children this month in a village school providing free lunches
under a government-sponsored programme.
Despite being labelled highly hazardous by the World Health
Organisation (WHO), a panel of government experts was persuaded
by manufacturers that monocrotophos was cheaper than
alternatives and more effective in controlling pests that
decimate crop output.
India, which has more hungry mouths to feed than any other
country in the world, continues to use monocrotophos and other
highly toxic pesticides that rich and poor nations alike,
including China, are banning on health grounds.
Although the government argues the benefits of strong
pesticides outweigh the hazards if properly managed, the school
food poisoning tragedy underlined criticism such controls are
virtually ignored on the ground.
According to the minutes, the 2004 meeting conducted by the
Central Insecticides Board and Registration Committee, the
Indian government body that regulates pesticide use, concluded
that: "The data submitted by the industry satisfies the concerns
raised...Therefore, there is no need to recommend the ban of
this product."
The minutes of the meeting can be read here: cibrc.nic.in/248rc.doc
Government scientists continue to defend the pesticide, and
insist the decision to not ban it remains good.
Just weeks before the school tragedy in Bihar state, the
Indian government advised farmers via text message to use
monocrotophos to kill borer pests in mandarin fruits and rice,
records on the agricultural meteorology division's web site
show.
"It is cost effective and it is known for its efficacy ...
some even call it a benevolent pesticide," said T. P. Rajendran,
assistant director general for plant protection at the Indian
Council of Agricultural Research.
"I can say that pesticides currently permitted in the
country are safe provided they are used as per specifications
and guidelines. We have exhaustive and detailed guidelines. They
need to be followed."
A senior official directly involved in the decision-making
on pesticide use said: "You have got to understand that all
pesticides are toxic but they are essential for maintaining or
increasing agricultural production.
"Can we afford to lose 15-25 percent of output? One cannot
afford to lose such a large percentage of agricultural produce.
The answer lies in judicious use."
The official declined to be identified.
The WHO has cited a 2007 study that about 76,000 people die
each year in India from pesticide poisoning. Many of the deaths
are suicides made easy by the wide availability of toxic
pesticides.
15 PAGES OF REGULATIONS
In the school tragedy, police suspect the children's lunch
was cooked in oil that was stored in a used container of
monocrotophos.
The Indian government has issued 15 pages of regulations
that need to be followed when handling pesticides - including
wearing protective clothing and using a respirator when
spraying. Pesticide containers should be broken when empty and
not left outside in order to prevent them being re-used.
But in a nation where a quarter of the 1.2 billion
population is illiterate and vast numbers live in far-flung
rural districts, implementation is almost impossible. For
instance, monocrotophos is banned for use on vegetable crops,
but there is no way to ensure the rule is followed.
According to the WHO, swallowing 1,200 milligrams - less
than a teaspoon - of monocrotophos can be fatal to humans. In
2009, it called for India to ban the product because of its
extreme toxicity.
"It is imperative to consider banning the use of
monocrotophos," it said in a 60-page report. "The perception
that monocrotophos is cheap and necessary, have prevented the
product from being taken off the market" in India.
WHO officials say the school tragedy reinforces the dangers
of the pesticide.
"We would advocate that countries restrict, ban, or phase
out...those chemicals for which they can't ensure that all
aspects of use are safe," said Lesley Onyon, WHO's South-East
Asia regional adviser for chemical safety. "If they can't ensure
safety, it's our policy to say that these chemical or pesticides
shouldn't be used."
Indian government officials refuse to address the WHO's
findings directly.
"We have to take decisions depending on our need, our
priorities, and our requirements. No one knows these things
better than us," said the government source.
NATIONAL PRIORITY
For India, providing more food to its people is a national
priority. According to the World Bank, nearly 400 million people
in the country live on less than $1.25 per day.
Nearly half its children under five are malnourished.
The Bihar school where the children died was participating
in the government's midday meal programme, aimed at giving 120
million school pupils a free lunch - both providing nutrition
and encouraging education. India is also close to implementing
an ambitious plan to provide cheap food to 800 million people.
Central to these efforts will be higher crop yields and
managing costs.
According to government officials and manufacturers,
monocrotophos is cheap and is also a broad spectrum pesticide
that can only be replaced by four or five crop- or pest-specific
pesticides. Even similar pesticides are much more expensive.
A 500 ml monocrotophos bottle sold by Godrej Agrovet, a
subsidiary of Godrej Industries, is priced at 225
rupees ($3.75), while an alternative, Imidacloprid, in a bottle
of 500 ml produced by Bayer, costs 1,271 rupees.
Monocrotophos is banned by many countries, including the
United States, the European Union nations, China, and, among
India's neighbours, Pakistan. Sri Lanka only allows
monocrotophos use for coconut cultivation.
One of the two companies that argued against the ban on
monocrotophos in 2004 halted production five years later under
pressure from the public in its home country, Denmark.
Cheminova, a unit of Auriga Industries, said it
stopped producing monocrotophos in India in 2009 and converted
its plant to produce a low-toxic fungicide.
"We decided to phase out monocrotophos because with many
alternative products, we could not see any reason to have such a
toxic product in a country like India," Lars-Erik Pedersen,
vice-president of Auriga Industries, told Reuters in Copenhagen.
"It was a big decision because it is one of the best-selling
products in India," he added.
The other manufacturer that made a presentation at the 2004
meeting was United Phosphorus, currently the biggest
producer of the pesticide in the country.
Managing Director Rajju D. Shroff told Reuters that
monocrotophos was "very harmless," and hinted calls for a ban
were aimed at helping multinationals sell more costly
alternatives.
"Companies want to sell new pesticides. If they have
monocrotophos, farmers will not change to new, expensive ones,"
said Shroff, who attended the meeting as the head of the Crop
Care Federation of India, a position he still holds.
NOT MOST TOXIC
Historically, India appears reluctant to ban pesticides.
Monocrotophos isn't the most toxic pesticide used in the
country, according to the WHO's classifications. Phorate, methyl
parathion, bromadiolone and phosphamidon, all classified as
extremely hazardous, are likewise registered for use.
And endosulfan - a substance so nasty the United Nations
wants it eliminated worldwide - was banned only by a Supreme
Court order in 2011. The decision came a few months after the
chief minister of the southern state of Kerala, the top elected
official, went on a day-long hunger fast to demand the ban.
According to media reports, over 1,000 people were killed
and hundreds born deformed because of indiscriminate aerial
spraying of endosulfan in Kasargod, a Kerala district.
Both production of monocrotophos and demand in India was
higher in 2009/10 than in 2005/06, according to latest available
government data. It accounted for about 4 percent of total
pesticide use in 2009/10 and 7 percent of production.
Its share in total sales is about 2-3 percent now, according
to the Pesticides Manufacturers & Formulators Association, which
says it represents the industry on a national basis with over
250 members.
The Centre for Science and Environment, a leading
environmental NGO in India, says the state of pesticide control
in the country is deplorable and companies have great influence.
"The story on the ground is abysmal, it's very
disappointing," said Amit Khurana, programme manager in the
CSE's food safety and toxins unit.
"People still do not know how much of pesticide is to be
used, which pesticide is to be used for which crop. The biggest
influence for a farmer is the sales representative of the
company ... so there's this sense of gross mismanagement at that
level."
The government has tried to introduce legislation for "more
effective regulation of import, manufacture, export, sale,
transport, distribution and use of pesticides" but the bill has
languished in parliament since 2008.
India is no stranger to the dangers of pesticides. Besides
the thousands killed each year, the country suffered the world's
worst industrial disaster when lethal methyl isocyanate gas
leaked from a pesticide plant in the city of Bhopal in 1984,
killing nearly 4,500 people.
But in the fields of rural India, pesticides like
monocrotophos continue to be widely used.
"I have been using it for the last 10 years, I have a very
good experience," said Gaiyabhu Patil, a 56-year-old farmer who
has just finished spraying monocrotophos on his 15-acre cotton
crop in the western state of Maharashtra. "It is cheap and
effective."
Anil Dhole, a pesticide vendor in Koregaon, a district town
southeast of Mumbai at the centre of a sugarcane and cotton
growing region, said few of his customers took health warnings
seriously.
"Many farmers don't take the necessary precautions while
applying the pesticide. We do inform them about its toxic
nature, but they take it casually," he said "Farmers don't even
bother to cover their noses."
($1 = 59.5650 Indian rupees)
(Additional reporting by Annie Bannerji and Mayank Bhardwaj in
NEW DELHI, Kate Kelland in LONDON, Ole Mikkelsen in COPENHAGEN,
Catherine Hornby in ROME and Rujun Shen in SINGAPORE; Editing by
