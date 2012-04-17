NEW DELHI, April 17 Indian state-run fuel
retailers have threatened to raise gasoline prices sharply if
the government does not compensate them for revenue losses on
retail sales, Indian Oil Corp said on Tuesday in a
statement.
It said the government should 'temporarily' consider
gasoline as a regulated commodity on a par with other subsidised
fuels -- diesel, cooking gas and kerosene -- and provide cash
compensation for retail sales or reduce factory gate tax on the
fuel to the extent of revenue losses.
IOC said state-run refiners cannot sustain the current
scenario where they import crude oil at $121.29 per barrel and
sell at $109.03 per barrel.
"Continuation of such pricing will only impede the ability
of the Company to import crude oil and may affect product
supply-demand balance," IOC said in the statement. It added the
alternative was to "increase the price of petrol by Rs.8.04 per
litre (excluding State levies) with immediate effect."
The companies previously raised gasoline prices on Dec. 1.
(Reporting by Nidhi Verma)