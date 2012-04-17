(Adds details)
NEW DELHI, April 17 Indian fuel retailers have
threatened to hike gasoline prices by about 15 percent if the
government does not temporarily regulate prices and compensate
them for losses on sales, further evidence the liberalised
market really remains under New Delhi's control.
The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) in its policy review on
Tuesday also advocated raising gasoline retail prices.
"It is imperative for macroeconomic stability that
administered prices of petroleum products are increased to
reflect their true costs of production," RBI Governor Duvvuri
Subbarao said.
India freed pricing of gasoline in June 2010 but continues
to subsidise prices of gasoil, kerosene and cooking gas to
protect the poor from the impact of any inflation pressures.
In the second half of 2011, oil companies began reflecting
market realities more closely and raised local gasoline prices
but they stopped from end-November on the request of the
government -- their majority shareholder -- ahead of elections
in some states. Petrol prices were last revised on Dec 1.
State-refiners -- Indian Oil Corp, Bharat Petroleum
and Hindustan Petroleum -- have suffered
revenue losses of 22.87 billion rupees ($442.57 million) because
they haven't changed gasoline prices from Dec. 16 to March 31.
In the first fortnight of this fiscal year beginning April
1, the revenue loss on retail sales of gasoline was 7.45 billion
rupees, IOC, the country's biggest fuel retailer said in a
statement on Tuesday.
IOC said state-run refiners cannot sustain the current
scenario where they import crude oil at $121.29 per barrel and
sell at $109.03 per barrel.
"Continuation of such pricing will only impede the ability of
the Company to import crude oil and may affect product
supply-demand balance," it said, adding the alternative was to
"increase the price of petrol by Rs.8.04 per litre (excluding
State levies) with immediate effect."
The refiners have urged the government to lower factory gate
tax on gasoline from 14.78 rupees a litre by an amount
equivalent to the revenue loss on retail sales and asked state
governments to cut local levies, varying from 15 to 33 percent.
IOC is also seeking an increase in prices of the three fuel
sold at subsidised rates as in 2012/13 the combined revenue
losses of refiners on such sales could surge to 2.04 trillion
rupees from 1.39 trillion rupees a year ago, against which full
compensation is yet to be received.
($1 = 51.6750 Indian rupees)
(Reporting by Nidhi Verma; Editing by Jo Winterbottom)