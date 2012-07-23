An employee counts money at a fuel station in Kolkata April 7, 2011. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri/Files

An employee fills a vehicle with petrol at a fuel station in Jammu January 12, 2011. REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta/Files

NEW DELHI Indian Oil Corporation (IOC) will raise petrol prices from Tuesday by 70 paise (0.01 U.S. cents) per litre, excluding taxes, a statement from the country's biggest fuel retailer said.

A rise in global oil prices and volatility in the rupee-dollar exchange rate had prompted the revision, the IOC statement said on Monday.

A litre of petrol currently sells at 67.78 rupees in New Delhi.

India's three state-run fuel retailers -- including Bharat Petroleum Corp (BPCL.NS) and Hindustan Petroleum Corp (HPCL.NS) -- review petrol prices every two weeks and tend to move their prices in tandem.

In late May, the three retailers raised petrol prices by 6.28 rupees a litre, excluding taxes -- their first revision in prices for about six months -- but made a partial rollback after a public outcry in June.

The prices were pared once again last month after global oil and petrol prices softened.

(Reporting by Malini Menon; editing by James Jukwey)