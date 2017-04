An employee fills a vehicle with petrol at a fuel station in Jammu January 12, 2011. REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta/Files

Indian Oil Corp (IOC) (IOC.NS), the country's biggest refiner, will cut petrol prices by about 1.8 percent from Tuesday as global prices of the fuel have declined, it said in a statement on Monday.

India's three state-run fuel retailers - IOC, Bharat Petroleum Corp (BPCL.NS) and Hindustan Petroleum Corp (BPCL.NS) - tend to move their prices together.

India deregulated gasoline prices in June 2010.

In January it allowed fuel retailers to raise the price of subsidised diesel by around 50 paise a litre every month and asked bulk buyers to pay market rates.

(Reporting by Nidhi Verma; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)