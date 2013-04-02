An employee measures diesel in a tanker before unloading at a fuel station in Kolkata August 13, 2012. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri/Files

Indian Oil Corp (IOC.NS), the country's biggest refiner, cut petrol prices by a rupee from Tuesday as global prices of the fuel have declined and the rupee has marginally strengthened against the dollar, it said in a statement.

India's three state-run fuel retailers - IOC, Bharat Petroleum Corp (BPCL.NS) and Hindustan Petroleum Corp (BPCL.NS) - tend to move their prices together.

The government deregulated gasoline prices in June 2010.

In January it allowed fuel retailers to raise the price of subsidised diesel by 50 paise a litre every month and asked bulk buyers to pay market rates.

(Reporting by Nidhi Verma; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)