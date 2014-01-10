BRIEF-PVP Ventures approves issue of NCDs up to 5 bln rupees
* Says approved issue of secured, rated, listed, redeemable, non¬-convertible debentures up to INR 5 billion Source text - (http://bit.ly/2pHth3F) Further company coverage:
NEW DELHI Jan 10 India's Bharat Petroleum Corp and Hindustan Petroleum Corp have started exporting refined products jointly to cut costs and are exploring a similar mechanism for crude oil purchases, a BPCL executive said on Friday.
The two state-owned refiners jointly exported naphtha about a month ago and have started talks to procure crude, BPCL's refinery head B.K. Datta told reporters.
"It will improve our bargaining power and we will save in terms of freight, logistics, size of parcel etc," he said, but did not specify savings. (Reporting by Nidhi Verma; Editing by Anand Basu)
Apr 17 Below are the ratings awarded by India Ratings and Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), formerly known as Fitch Ratings India for local debt instruments as of April 13, 2017. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ------ --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ---------------