* Other firms also eyeing capacity to import LNG at Dahej
* Petronet may join GAIL if it gets Repsol's LNG assets
NEW DELHI Oct 8 India's Petronet LNG
has allowed gas firm GAIL (India)to use annually 2.5 million
tonnes capacity at Petronet's liquefied natural gas (LNG) plant
at Dahej in western India for importing the fuel, its chief
executive A. K. Balyan said on Monday.
GAIL has recently struck a 20-year deal with Russia's
Gazprom to buy 2.5 million tonnes of LNG but it does not operate
an LNG terminal.
With gas demand expected to grow 14 percent in the next
five years, Asia's third-largest economy is scouting for
long-term LNG contracts, and aims to raise its LNG handling
capacity to 50 million tonnes a year by 2017 from 13.5 million
now.
Petronet operates a 10-million tonne a year LNG terminal at
Dahej and plans to expand it to 15 million tonnes a year in
2015. It is also building a 5-million tonne a year plant at
Kochi in southern India.
"GAIL will get gas at our Dahej terminal. We have given 2.5
million tonne capacity in our Dahej expansion project to GAIL,"
Balyan told Reuters.
A source at Petronet LNG said companies including Gujarat
State Petroleum Corp were also in talks with his firm to use the
remaining 2.5 million tonnes capacity it plans to add.
Problems at the Reliance Industries -operated D6
block, off India's east coast, have curtailed domestic gas
output while state-run Oil and Natural Gas Corp (ONGC) struggles
to arrest declining production from its ageing field.
A consortium of Indian firms - ONGC, Indian Oil
Corp and Petronet - wants to buy a 15 percent stake in
Russia's Yamal LNG project, Balyan said in July.
GAIL is considering buying LNG assets put up for sale by
Spanish firm Repsol in Canada, Peru and Trinidad.
Balyan said Petronet may join GAIL to operate Repsol's LNG
assets if the Indian company acquired them.
(Reporting by Nidhi Verma; editing by James Jukwey)