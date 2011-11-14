CHINA MAY CRUDE OIL OUPTUT ON DAILY BASIS LOWEST ON RECORD - REUTERS RECORD
CHINA MAY CRUDE OIL OUPTUT ON DAILY BASIS LOWEST ON RECORD - REUTERS RECORD
NEW DELHI Nov 14 India's Petronet LNG has signed a short-term deal with France's GDF Suez to buy 0.6 million tonnes or 9 cargoes of liquefied natural gas in 2012, the Indian company said in a statement on Monday.
GDF Suez holds a 10 percent stake in Petronet LNG, which operates a LNG regassification terminal at Dahej in western Gujarat state which is currently operating at over 10 million tonnes per year.
(Reporting by Nidhi Verma; Editing by Krittivas Mukherjee)
CHINA MAY CRUDE OIL OUPTUT ON DAILY BASIS LOWEST ON RECORD - REUTERS RECORD
ISLAMABAD, June 14 Last year, Pakistan held informal talks with General Electric, Siemens and Switzerland's ABB to build the country's first high-voltage transmission line. Chinese power giant State Grid committed to building the $1.7 billion project in half the time of its European counterparts – and clinched the deal.