NEW DELHI Nov 14 India's Petronet LNG has signed a short-term deal with France's GDF Suez to buy 0.6 million tonnes or 9 cargoes of liquefied natural gas in 2012, the Indian company said in a statement on Monday.

GDF Suez holds a 10 percent stake in Petronet LNG, which operates a LNG regassification terminal at Dahej in western Gujarat state which is currently operating at over 10 million tonnes per year.

(Reporting by Nidhi Verma; Editing by Krittivas Mukherjee)