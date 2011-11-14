(Adds background)

NEW DELHI Nov 14 India's Petronet LNG will buy 0.6 million tonnes of liquefied natural gas (LNG) -- six percent of current needs -- from GDF Suez next year to help meet growing energy demand in Asia's third largest economy as local output falls.

GDF Suez holds a 10 percent stake in Petronet LNG, which operates a 10 million tonnes a year LNG regassification terminal at Dahej in western Gujarat state. It already supplies the Indian company with spot cargoes.

This deal, which equates to around nine cargoes, is part of efforts by Indian state-run companies to secure LNG imports including spot cargoes to make up for falling domestic gas output. Petronet is 50-percent owned by Indian state-run companies.

India is already the world's eighth-largest importer of LNG and the gap between demand and supply is growing.

Gas demand is likely to rise to around 410 million standard cubic metres per day (MMSCMD) by 2019-20 from consumption of around 177 MMSCMD in 2010-11, according to a recent report by ratings agency ICRA.

India needs gas to help power its electricity generation, fertiliser sector, city gas distribution and for industry.

Meanwhile, domestic output is falling because of problems at the D6 block off India's east coast operated by Reliance while state-run Oil and Natural Gas Corp (ONGC) is struggling to arrest declining production from its ageing field.

ICRA last month revised down its local gas output estimate by 22 percent to 153 MMSCMD by 2014-15 mainly due to falling output of the D6 block and delay in commissioning satellite fields.

Petronet has long-term deals for LNG supplies with Qatar and Spain's Gas Natural for the Dahej terminal, which it wants to expand to 15 million tonnes a year by end-2015.

It also has has long-term contracts to buy 1.5 million tonnes of LNG annually from Australia's Gorgon project from 2014/15 for its 5-million tonne a year Kochi plant, in southern India, to be commissioned in last quarter of 2012.

Russia's Gazprom has agreed to supply Petronet with 2.5 million tonnes of LNG annually.

Petronet had already planned to buy 12 to 14 spot cargoes of LNG in the quarter ending Dec. 31, 2011.

The company sells LNG to the state-run firms which part own it -- Indian Oil Corp (IOC), Bharat Petroleum Corp (BPCL) and GAIL (India) Ltd -- which then supply to industrial users.

The Asian Development Bank owns 5.2 percent of Petronet and private investors hold the remainder.

(Reporting by Nidhi Verma; Editing by Jo Winterbottom)