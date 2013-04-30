NEW DELHI Petronet LNG (PLNG.NS) is interested in buying a 25 percent stake in a planned liquefied natural gas (LNG) terminal in Gujarat state, its chief executive said.

Gujarat State Petroleum Corp plans to commission a 5-million-tonne-a-year LNG terminal at Mundra in the western Indian state by 2016. It holds a 50 percent stake in the project, while Adani group (ADEL.NS) has 25 percent.

Essar group, which held a 25 percent stake, has withdrawn from the project.

Petronet's A K Balyan said on Tuesday that the company would operate its LNG terminal in Kochi in Kerala state at 12 percent of capacity in 2013/14 due to "pipeline constraints". It will process 4-5 spot LNG cargoes at Kochi during this fiscal year.

It plans to operate the terminal at about 75 percent of capacity in 2014/15.

