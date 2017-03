MUMBAI, June 5 Petronet LNG is planning to raise at least 3 billion rupees ($53.15 million) through 5-year bonds, proceeds of which will be used for capital expenditure, a termsheet showed.

The funds will be raised through a book-building process on Wednesday, as per the document.

The bond sale is rated AA+ by ICRA and India Ratings. ($1 = 56.4450 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Archana Narayanan; Editing by Supriya Kurane)