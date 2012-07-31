* Petronet hopes long-term LNG deal prices to ease in 2-3
yrs
* Wants to run 70% Kochi plant capacity with long-term deals
* Indian firms want to buy 15% stake in Yamal LNG projects
By Nidhi Verma
NEW DELHI, July 31 Petronet LNG Ltd,
India's biggest gas importer, plans to initially operate its
Kochi regasification plant with spot or short-term gas deals,
while it expects prices of costlier long-term deals to ease in
two to three years.
Petronet will start its Kochi terminal in southern India by
December but plans to operate it at full capacity, 5 million
tonnes a year, from 2014 due to delays in the commissioning of a
key pipeline.
Chief Executive A. K. Balyan said Petronet would start the
Kochi terminal with short-term or spot cargoes. "We see a little
softening of prices in spot and short-term deals, and we expect
long-term prices to also soften," he said.
Spot prices of liquefied natural gas (LNG) LNG-AS in Asia
have been in free-fall since June, reaching $13.50 per million
British thermal units (mmBtu) this week, after touching a
four-year high of $18.
The long-term availability of LNG in the Asia Pacific is set
to increase, given that Japan has decided to restart two of its
nuclear reactors and that LNG from Angola, which was meant for
the United States, is likely to be diverted to Asia, said R. K.
Garg, head of finance at Petronet.
He also said increased supplies from the United States,
Africa and Russia would help reduce prices under long-term
deals.
Eurasia Group expects 230 million tonnes of new LNG supply
to reach global markets between 2015 and 2020, led by exports
from the United States, Australia, Africa and the Mediterranean,
empowering top Asian customers.
Australia will boost LNG supplies from 2014 onward and is
set to overtake top exporter Qatar in 2017. Companies in North
America, awash with supplies due to the rapid increase in shale
gas output, are eager to export to fetch higher prices.
LONG-TERM STILL NEEDED
Petronet wants to eventually operate 70 percent of its Kochi
terminal capacity through long-term LNG deals, similar to its 10
million tonne a year Dahej LNG terminal on the west coast, Garg
said, adding his firm is in talks with several companies.
Petronet, partly owned by state-run GAIL (India),
Indian Oil Corp and Bharat Petroleum Corp,
currently buys 7.5 million tonnes a year of LNG for Dahej under
a long-term deal with Qatar.
It has also tied up 1.5 million tonnes of LNG annually from
Australia's Gorgon project in a long-term deal from 2014 for its
Kochi plant.
India, the world's fourth-largest oil importer, has been
scouting for oil and gas assets abroad to meet rising local
demand and to feed its expanding refining capacity.
Asia's third-largest economy is scouting for long-term LNG
contracts and aims to increase its LNG handling capacity to 50
million tonnes a year by 2017 from 13.5 million tonnes now.
A consortium of Indian firms - state-run Oil and Natural Gas
Corp (ONGC), IOC and Petronet - want to buy a 15
percent stake in Russian gas producer Novatek's Yamal
LNG project, Balyan said, adding a decision could be taken in
two months.
Problems in the D6 block off India's east coast, operated by
Reliance Industries, have curtailed domestic gas
output, while ONGC struggles to arrest declining production from
its ageing field.
Fuel shortages, due to declining local gas output and
less-than-estimated coal production, have crippled India's power
stations.
Half of India's 1.2 billion people were without power on
Tuesday as the grids covering a dozen states broke down, the
second major blackout in as many days.
