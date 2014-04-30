GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia stocks, euro steady as markets pause for breath after French election
* Oil up but limited by worries OPEC won't extend production curbs
NEW DELHI, April 30 Indian gas importer Petronet LNG has signed a deal to buy 0.8 million tonne of liquefied natural gas (LNG) from Qatar's RasGas in the fiscal year that began on April 1, a company source told Reuters on Wednesday.
The gas will be imported at Petronet's 10-million-tonne-a-year Dahej regassification terminal in western India.
Petronet already buys 7.5 million tonnes a year of the super cooled gas from RasGas under a long-term deal. The one-year deal is separate from the long-term contract that the Indian firm has with RasGas. (Reporting by Nidhi Verma; editing by Malini Menon)
* Oil up but limited by worries OPEC won't extend production curbs
* Dow up 1.05 pct, S&P 500 up 1.08 pct, Nasdaq up 1.24 pct (Updates to close)