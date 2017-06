MUMBAI, Dec 29 India's state-run Power Finance Corp (PFC) plans to raise at least 1.5 billion rupees via private placement of bonds, a termsheet viewed by Reuters showed. The company proposes to issue five-year bonds with a put/call at the end of 18 months and a three-year bond, as per the document. Bidders have been asked to submit bids latest by 3:00 p.m. on Tuesday and the pay-in for the issue is on Thursday. (Reporting by Archana Narayanan)