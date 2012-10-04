US STOCKS-Wall St shrugs off jobs report to hit records as tech leads
* Dow up 0.36 pct, S&P 500 up 0.37 pct, Nasdaq up 0.90 pct (Updates to mid-afternoon, changes byline)
MUMBAI Oct 4 India's Power Finance Corp is planning to launch an unsecured bond sale to raise at least 1.5 billion rupees ($28.72 million), a term sheet seen by Reuters showed.
The state-run firm will sell 2-year bonds at 8.85 percent and 5-year bonds at 8.91 percent, it showed.
A total of 19 arrangers have been asked to provide commitments by 2 p.m. IST on Thursday.
The bond issue has an unspecified greenshoe, and the firm has set a pay-in from Oct. 4 to Oct. 8 for the issue, as per the document. ($1 = 52.2250 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Archana Narayanan; Editing by Rafael Nam)
