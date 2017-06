MUMBAI, March 6 Indian state-run Power Finance Corp said it will open bids on Thursday to raise at least 1.5 billion rupees via private placement of bonds, a company source said on Tuesday. Funds will be raised through three-year bonds with put/call option at the end of 18 months, three-year bonds with put/call option at the end of two years, five-year bonds with put/call option at the end of three years and an eight-year bond, a term sheet obtained showed. The issue, which is rated AAA by ICRA and CRISIL, is scheduled for pay-in on Friday. (Reporting by Archana Narayanan)