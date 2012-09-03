MUMBAI, Sept 3 Power Finance Corp Ltd plans to raise 20 billion rupees ($360 million) in short-term funds through one-year commercial papers, two sources with direct knowledge of the deal said on Monday.

The CPs would pay a coupon of 9.14 percent, the sources said, adding the value date for the deal would be Sept. 7.

LKP Securities and Trust Capital are the two arrangers to the deal. (Reporting by Archana Narayanan; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)