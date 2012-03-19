UPDATE 1-UK Stocks-Factors to watch on June 12
June 12 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening down 33 points at 7,494, on Monday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures down 0.4 percent ahead of the cash market open.
MUMBAI, March 19 Indian state-run Power Finance Corp is planning to raise up to 30 billion rupees ($597.79 million) via bonds before the end of fiscal 2011/12, a company source said on Monday. ($1 = 50.1850 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Archana Narayanan)
June 12 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening down 33 points at 7,494, on Monday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures down 0.4 percent ahead of the cash market open.
(Adds details, updates prices) By Susan Mathew June 12 Most Asian currencies traded in tight ranges on Monday, tracking movements in the U.S. dollar ahead of the Federal Reserves' policy meeting this week, where it is widely expected to raise interest rates. A Reuters poll showed that while markets have priced in a 25-basis point rise in rates, investors' will be looking for any fresh hints on the pace of further tightening and for details on its plans for trimming its