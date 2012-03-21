MUMBAI, March 21 Indian state-run Power Finance Corp opened bids on Wednesday to raise at least 1.5 billion rupees via private placement of bonds, a term sheet obtained by Reuters showed. The funds will be raised through bonds of 5-year with a put/call after 18-months at 9.61 percent semi-annual coupon, 5-year 18-day bonds with a put/call after 3 year and 18 days at 9.66 percent and 10-year 18-day bonds at 9.48 percent, it showed. Reuters reported on Monday that the company was aiming to raise up to 30 billion rupees through bonds before the end of fiscal year 2011/12. (Reporting by Archana Narayanan; Editing by Subhadip Sircar)