(Changes coupons for all tenors) India's state-run Power Finance Corp will launch a four-tranche bond issue on Thursday to raise at least 1.5 billion rupees ($29.09 million), a company source with direct knowledge of the deal told Reuters on Wednesday.

Funds will be raised through 5-year bonds with a put/call option at the end of the second year at 9.52 percent, with the interest rate compounded annually, said the source.

The firm will also raise funds through three-year bonds at 9.46 percent, five-year bonds at 9.41 percent and seven-year bonds at 9.35 percent, said the company source. ($1 = 51.5650 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Archana Narayanan; Editing by Aradhana Aravindan and Helen Massy-Beresford)