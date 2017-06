Investors have flocked to grab the bond offering by Power Finance Corp, the first issue by a state-run company after RBI's rate cut earlier this week. The firm has decided to keep 47 billion rupees ($903.93 million) from the issue sale, which opened on Monday, against the base size of 1.5 billion rupees, a company source said on Thursday. The firm is raising funds through 5-year bonds with a put/call after 18-months at 9.61 percent semi-annual coupon, and 3 year bonds. It has scrapped the 5- and 7-year tenure bonds. Improved liquidity in the banking system also pushed up demand for these bonds, traders said. Please see an important advisory about the change in Reuters' markets coverage for India by double clicking ($1 = 51.9950 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Archana Narayanan; Editing by Subhadip Sircar)