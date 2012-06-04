Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
June 9 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1330 GMT on Friday:
MUMBAI, June 4 India's Power Finance Corporation may raise 25 billion rupees ($447.31 million) via perpetual bonds for capital adequacy purposes, a senior company source said on Monday. The fund raising through perpetual bonds will be done in tranches and the first tranche may hit earliest in July, said the source, who did not wish to be named. ($1 = 55.8900 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Archana Narayanan)
June 9 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1330 GMT on Friday:
Jun 9 Following are the details of deals in Indian Commercial Papers reported on Clearcorp F-TRAC Platform. ISIN DESCRIPTION MATURITY WTG AVG WTG AVG NO OF TRADED LAST TRADED DATE PRICE YLD% TRADES VALUE* PRICE YIELD ============ ============ ======== ======= ======= ====== ===== =============== INE148I14QQ7 INDIABULLS HOUSING 90D 12-Jun-17 99.9487 6.2447 1 125 99.9487