MUMBAI, Feb 9 India's state-run Power Finance Corp plans to raise at least 1.5 billion rupees ($30.5 million) via a private placement of bonds, two sources with knowledge of the deal said. The company plans to issue five-year bonds at a coupon of 9.33 percent, the sources said on Thursday. The issue will open on Thursday and is scheduled to close on Friday. ($1 = 49.2 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Archana Narayanan; Editing by Aradhana Aravindan)