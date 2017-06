MUMBAI, Feb 13 India's state-run Power Finance Corp has invited selected banks to bid on Thursday to swap the coupon on its fixed-rate five-year bond into a floating rate. Banks have been asked to quote a spread over the local swap benchmark INCMTBMK for two-year tenure and subsequently for annual resets, according to a term sheet seen by Reuters. The company last week raised over 15 billion rupees ($303.61 million) via five-year bonds at 9.33 percent. ($1 = 49.4 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Archana Narayanan; Editing by Subhadip Sircar)