MUMBAI, Feb 14 India's state-run Power Finance Corp is planning a roadshow in late February to raise about $500 million through bonds, said a source, in a deal which could potentially mark its debut in the international bond market. The firm had picked RBS and Bank of America Merrill Lynch in September to set up a $1 billion offshore medium-term notes programme. The company will hold roadshows in Singapore, Hong Kong and London, the source with direct knowledge of the deal said on Tuesday. (Reporting by Archana Narayanan; Editing by Aradhana Aravindan)