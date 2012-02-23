MUMBAI, Feb 23 India's state-run Power Finance Corp plans to revisit the bond market this month to raise at least 1.5 billion rupees ($30.5 million) via private placement of bonds this week, a company source with knowledge of the deal said on Thursday. The issue is likely to hit the market as early as Friday, said the company source, adding that there are four tenures being offered to investors to choose. The company aims to raise as much as 40 billion rupees through the bond issue, said the company source. "We are offering more tenures in the issue and expect more funds to flow in," said the source. Earlier this month, the firm had raised close to 16 billion rupees via five-year bonds. ($1 = 49.2 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Archana Narayanan; Editing by Subhadip Sircar)