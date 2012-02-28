MUMBAI, Feb 24 State-run Power Finance Corp has extended its 1.5 billion rupee ($30.55 million) bond sale by at least a day to facilitate buying by state owned-banks whose operations are being affected by a one-day strike, a company source said. The issue will now close on Wednesday instead of Tuesday, the source said. Bids on the issue have totaled about 15 billion rupees so far, traders said. The company had said it was aiming to raise as much as 40 billion rupees. PFC is offering a 3-year 40-day bond at 9.51 percent, a 5-year 40-day bond at 9.33 percent, an 8-year 40-day bond at 9.30 percent and an 11-year 40-day bond at 9.26 percent. ($1 = 49.1 rupees) (Reporting by Archana Narayanan)