MUMBAI, March 1 Indian state-run Power Finance Corp raised 14.61 billion rupees ($298.10 million) though its minimum 1.5 billion rupee, four-part bond sale that closed on Wednesday, a company source with direct knowledge of the deal said. Funds were raised through a 3-year, 40-day bond at 9.51 percent, 5-year 40-day bond at 9.33 percent, 8-year 40-day bond at 9.30 percent and 11-year 40-day bond at 9.26 percent. ($1 = 49.0100 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Archana Narayanan; Editing by Harish Nambiar)