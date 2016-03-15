A company logo is seen at a Pfizer office in Dublin, Ireland November 24, 2015. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton/Files

MUMBAI The Delhi High Court on Monday granted U.S. pharmaceuticals giant Pfizer Inc's India unit a stay on a government ban on its popular cough syrup Corex, local television channels reported.

The ban on Pfizer's cough syrup was part of a wider notice issued by the government over the weekend ordering prohibition of the sale and manufacture of 344 combination drugs that a panel of experts found posed a risk to humans.

The next hearing by the Delhi High Court on Pfizer's plea is slated for March 21, TV channels said.

