India's Pfizer Ltd. (PFIZ.NS) said its board has approved the sale of its animal healthcare business to its fully-owned unit for 4.4 billion rupees.

The unit will pay the amount either in cash or by issue of shares to the parent firm Pfizer Ltd., the drugmaker said on Tuesday.

Pfizer Ltd is the Indian unit of the world's largest drugmaker Pfizer Inc. (PFE.N).

(Reporting by Kaustubh Kulkarni in MUMBAI; Editing by Subhadip Sircar)