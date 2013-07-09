MUMBAI, July 9 Power Grid Corp of India Ltd , an Indian state-run utility, is launching a bond issue on Thursday to raise at least 10 billion rupees ($164.30 million), two sources with direct knowledge of the deal said.

The bonds will be issued in three separately tradable principal parts with maturities at the end of fifth, tenth and fifteenth years, the sources said.

The company has set a 8.85 percent cap on bids, according to sources.

The bonds are rated "AAA/Stable" by CRISIL and "LAAA" by ICRA. ($1 = 60.8650 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Archana Narayanan; Editing by Anand Basu)