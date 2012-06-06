MUMBAI, June 6 Power Grid Corp, an Indian state-run transmission utility, is planning to borrow at least 10 billion rupees via bonds, a company source with direct knowledge of the deal told Reuters on Wednesday. The company will issue bonds with 16-year maturity. The bonds will be issued in separately tradable principal parts starting from the fourth year, the source said. The issue is likely to open on June 19, a day after the Reserve Bank of India's monetary policy meeting, the source said. The bonds are rated "AAA/Stable" by CRISIL and "LAAA" by ICRA. (Reporting by Archana Narayanan; Editing by Rafael Nam)