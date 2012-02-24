MUMBAI, Feb 24 India's Power Grid Corp. , a state-run transmission utility, is planning to raise at least 10 billion rupees ($204.5 million) via 15-year bonds, a company source with direct knowledge of the deal said on Friday. The issue is likely to open on Wednesday, said the source. The bonds are rated AAA/Stable by CRISIL and LAAA by ICRA. For news on debt issues, Reuters 3000 Xtra users can double click on one of the following: Indian bond issuances Asia debt news India Corporate debt pages on Reuters: Spreads over Indian federal bonds Indian secondary corporate bond deals Secondary market Indian CP Prices India Certificates of Deposit page ($1 = 48.9 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Archana Narayanan; Editing by Aradhana Aravindan)