* Abuse, smuggling of codeine cough syrups worries India
* India pressuring pharma firms to check supplies
* Pfizer, Abbott privately resisting some demands
* Tussle threatens availability of medicine in India
By Aditya Kalra and Paritosh Bansal
NEW DELHI, Oct 14 Indian regulators are
privately pressuring major drug firms to better police how they
sell popular codeine-based cough syrups to tackle smuggling and
addiction, a move that is reducing supplies of a medicine
doctors say is an effective treatment.
India's Cipla stopped making the product last year
owing to regulatory demands, and U.S.-based Abbott Laboratories
and Pfizer have had to reduce batch sizes by up
to half, cutting how much medicine their factories can produce.
But they are pushing back against other demands, a Reuters
review of correspondence between companies and regulators
showed, including selling one batch to only one buyer and
printing labels that specify where the drug would be sold.
Regulators want to make it easier for law enforcement
agencies to track cough syrup abuse in the country and bottles
smuggled to neighbouring Bangladesh, where it was banned in the
1980s but is still sought by addicts.
Retailers worried about liability from potential abuse by
people addicted to the opiate codeine are in some cases refusing
to stock the cough syrup, said J.S. Shinde, president of
pharmaceutical lobby group All India Organization of Chemists
and Druggists.
Sales of the drug in India fell 4 percent to 121 million
bottles in the year through August, and 15 percent in the year
before, according to IMS Health, a healthcare statistics
provider.
For drug regulators, the challenge is to strike a balance.
"Any non-therapeutic usage is a concern, but you have to
weigh the risks versus benefits," said an official at the
federal drugs controller in New Delhi.
RISING COSTS
According to an industry executive, the likes of Pfizer and
Abbott, who control most of the $103 million market for the
drug, face a "significant" increase in costs as plants run well
below capacity because of changes demanded of them.
And the regulatory regime could get tougher.
According to minutes of a July meeting of state and federal
drug regulators, there was a recommendation to ban the sale of
the syrup altogether because of "rampant misuse and its illegal
exports to neighbouring countries."
"A large number of regulators were in favour of strict
control," said Akun Sabharwal, drugs controller for southern
Telangana state, who attended the meeting.
The federal drugs official, who spoke on condition of
anonymity, said an outright ban would not be easy to impose,
given the medicine's importance. Abbott estimates roughly 60
million people suffer from regular dry cough in India.
Pfizer's India unit said in a statement the
company takes all steps to maintain the highest standards of
regulatory compliance, including supply-chain audits.
Abbott India said they believed existing Indian
drug laws were adequate to control the abuse and the company had
taken steps to support enforcement agencies.
RUINED LIVES
Last year, the International Narcotics Control Board (INCB)
billed the abuse of medicines containing narcotics and their
smuggling from India among the "greatest drug-related
challenges" facing South Asia.
About 83,000 bottles of codeine-based cough syrups were
seized in India in the six months through March. In meetings
with companies, Indian regulators called the "menace of abuse" a
"growing concern".
Abuse is particularly common in Bangladesh. At a treatment
centre in the capital Dhaka, tales abound of ruined careers and
family struggles.
A 40-year-old former banker at the Bangladesh Rehabilitation
and Assistance Center for Addicts said his addiction was so bad
he felt he loved cough syrup more than his four-year-old son.
"I felt I must recover from this menace," he said,
requesting anonymity because of the shame associated with
addiction.
The regulatory crackdown in recent years appears to have
curtailed smuggling. About 750,000 bottles were seized in
Bangladesh in 2014, 24 percent lower than 2013, the INCB said.
Still, a fifth of Bangladesh's estimated 4 million drug
users are addicted to such syrups, said Sayedur Rahman, a
professor at the Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical University.
Inside Bangladesh, the cost of a bottle has more than
tripled, indicating scarcity. Still, drug officials say the
problem is underreported and more should be done.
INCREASING PRESSURE
The latest crackdown on companies dates back to at least
February 2014, the review shows.
Indian narcotics officials told companies to take several
measures, including reducing batch sizes and printing where it
would be sold on the label.
They also asked them to sell drugs from one batch to one
stockist only, a measure the executive said was impractical.
That summer, regulators temporarily held back Cipla's
allocation of codeine, manufactured solely in government
factories, after the company failed to inform the government
about steps it had taken to comply with the directive.
Cipla said it never received the request for information.
A Cipla spokeswoman said the company stopped making the drug
last year after "considering the business environment ... and
the fact that this product was regulated by multiple agencies."
At another meeting in October, government officials again
pressured pharmaceutical companies to comply with their demands.
In August this year, regulators sent a letter asking for
updates on further steps they had taken, an industry executive
said.
(Additional reporting by Serajul Quadir in Dhaka; Editing by
Mike Collett-White)