HONG KONG Jan 22 (Reuters Breakingviews) - Indian Prime
Minister Narendra Modi is about to launch a universal healthcare
scheme. Since as much as a quarter of India's 1.2 billion people
lack access to medicine, that sounds like happy news for drug
makers. Yet the plan bodes ill for efforts to improve the
country's unreliable patent protections.
International pharmaceuticals groups have long pushed for
better intellectual property defences in India. The issue was
high on the agenda when Modi visited the United States last
year, and is likely to come up again when President Barack Obama
comes to India next week.
But patented drugs are expensive, and Modicare is universal
healthcare on a shoe string. Government officials have estimated
the programme's cost at $26 billion over five years, though to
meet all its goals it would swallow as much as 5 percent of GDP,
or more than $7 billion a year. That's a big ask: India slashed
its healthcare budget for the current fiscal year by 20 percent
to $4 billion, and the government's draft 2015 health policy
admits spending 2.5 percent of GDP would be more realistic.
A skimpy budget encourages penny-pinching. India's laws
still make it hard to secure and keep patents, and easier for
manufacturers of generic alternatives to thrive. In January, an
Indian court rejected U.S. drugmaker Gilead Sciences'
application to patent its hepatitis treatment, opening the door
for cheap copies.
Drugmakers face other controls too. India's National
Pharmaceutical Pricing Authority (NPPA) caps the prices of over
300 essential drugs. Though the list includes only generic
medicines, that could change. In 2014, the NPPA imposed caps on
around 100 non-essential remedies, including some under patent
protection. The government has since revoked those powers, but
the aggressive move still unsettled manufacturers.
It's not just international drugmakers which protest. Indian
pharmaceuticals groups were among the fiercest critics of
attempts to extend price caps last year. But more often local
generic groups take advantage of existing laws. Many prosper by
selling inexpensive medicine at home and abroad - not least in
the land of Obamacare, where Indian drugs account for around 30
percent of pharmaceutical imports. In sharp contrast, Modicare
may just add to big pharma's Indian headache.
CONTEXT NEWS
- India plans to launch a universal healthcare scheme in
April 2015. The programme is expected to cost 1.6 trillion
rupees ($26 billion) between 2015 and 2019 according to a senior
health ministry official, Reuters reported in October.
- The Indian government cut its 2014/15 healthcare budget by
nearly 20 percent to around $4 billion, Reuters reported on Dec.
24. In the wake of the cuts, a health official told Reuters it
was unclear how the universal healthcare scheme would be funded
given financial constraints. The budget for the fiscal year
2015/16 will be set out in February.
- A recent draft of India's National Health Policy 2015
notes that "pricing for drugs shall continue to be regulated for
an increasing range of essential drugs". The draft adds that
India will continue to control the price of generic drugs. It
also says that many relevant laws will need revisions to meet
health policy goals.
- Around 28 percent of U.S. pharmaceutical companies which
regard intellectual property (IP) as very important to business
operations and were active in India between 2007 and 2013 have
described IP protection in the country as inadequate, according
to a U.S. International Trade Commission report released in
December 2014.
- Indian drugs account for around 30 percent of U.S.
pharmaceutical imports, according to the Department of Commerce.
- U.S. President Barack Obama will visit India to celebrate
the country's Republic Day on Jan. 26.
